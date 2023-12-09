2 shootings, 1 block away happen minutes apart in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A neighborhood in northwest Charlotte saw two instances of violence within minutes on Friday night.

The two shootings were reported on Wildwood Avenue and Blackmon Street between 9:55 and 10:08 p.m. Friday.

Those streets, in the Thomasboro-Hoskins neighborhood located between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive, intersect right by a daycare.

The first reported shooting happened on Wildwood Avenue and left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Minor injuries were sustained in the second shooting, on Blackmon Street, MEDIC said.

Channel 9 asked CMPD whether the shootings were related.

