2 shootings, 1 block away happen minutes apart in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A neighborhood in northwest Charlotte saw two instances of violence within minutes on Friday night.
The two shootings were reported on Wildwood Avenue and Blackmon Street between 9:55 and 10:08 p.m. Friday.
Those streets, in the Thomasboro-Hoskins neighborhood located between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive, intersect right by a daycare.
The first reported shooting happened on Wildwood Avenue and left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Minor injuries were sustained in the second shooting, on Blackmon Street, MEDIC said.
Channel 9 asked CMPD whether the shootings were related.
