Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks opens new restaurant in our area

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks has opened its first restaurant in Charlotte. (BIG DAVE'S CHEESESTEAKS)

CHARLOTTE — The wait is over for Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks in Charlotte.

That brand, which got its start in Atlanta, recently debuted its first restaurant outside of Georgia in Charlotte’s University City area, according to its social media pages. The 2,100-square-foot restaurant is at 8548 University Blvd., in the Town Center Plaza shopping center at East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

