2 shot in west Charlotte, paramedics say

CHARLOTTE — Two people were shot Monday afternoon in west Charlotte, MEDIC said.
The shooting happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Lucky Penny Street, which is near Freedom Drive.
There was a deadly shooting on Lucky Penny Street earlier this month. Sumer Massey was shot and killed at a motel by, Stevie Walker, who is someone she was having a relationship with, police said.
There is no word on any arrests.
The shooting victims had life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
No additional details have been made available.
