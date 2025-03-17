2 shot in west Charlotte, paramedics say

CHARLOTTE — Two people were shot Monday afternoon in west Charlotte, MEDIC said.

The shooting happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Lucky Penny Street, which is near Freedom Drive.

There was a deadly shooting on Lucky Penny Street earlier this month. Sumer Massey was shot and killed at a motel by, Stevie Walker, who is someone she was having a relationship with, police said.

There is no word on any arrests.

The shooting victims had life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

