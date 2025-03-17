Man to face judge in deadly motel shooting

CHARLOTTE — A man arrested in a deadly shooting at a west Charlotte motel is due in court on Monday.

Stevie Walker

Stevie Walker, 53, shot and killed 28-year-old Sumer Massey on March 1 at a motel on Lucky Penny Street near Freedom Drive and Interstate 85, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Walker and Massey were previously in a relationship, court documents indicate.

Witnesses told police they got into an argument before the shooting.

Walker was charged with murder and possessing a firearm as a felon.

At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, we are looking into Walker’s criminal history.

