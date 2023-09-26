2 Wingate University students seriously hurt in ATV crash on professor’s property

WINGATE, N.C. — Two Wingate University students are recovering after a serious crash over the weekend involving an ATV on a professor’s property, officials said.

Members of the university’s swim team said that their former teammate and current nursing student, Emma Forman, is in the ICU with a long recovery ahead.

The accident that happened at about 11 p.m. Friday also left another nursing student seriously hurt.

A Wingate University spokesperson confirmed the crash happened on private property in neighboring Anson County.

There was not a school event at the professor’s property and university officials are trying to figure out what the students were doing there.

The professor is not currently on leave and it is not known if alcohol was involved Friday night.

“The university is providing support services to the students, and we are praying for their full recovery,” Wingate officials said.

Channel 9 asked the Highway Patrol for more information.

The university said while Forman was on the swim team for two years, she is not an active member.

