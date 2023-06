ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a report on June 13 about a $20,000 stolen trailer from the Southeast Power Corporation.

The trailer is a black 40-foot-long 2021 Big Tex gooseneck with yellow lettering.

The trailer was stolen from the Gold Knob Road area in Salisbury.

