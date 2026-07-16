$20M renovation underway at Uptown office tower

CHARLOTTE — A $20 million renovation project is underway at 440 South Church in Uptown.

Work began today on Trinity Capital Advisors and Town Lane’s overhaul of the 15-story, 388,657-square-foot office tower at 440 S. Church St. The project will transform the 17-year-old building’s two lobbies and include upgrades to existing tenant amenities, common areas and conference rooms, Walker Collier, managing partner at Trinity Capital, told the Charlotte Business Journal.

Charlotte-based Trinity Capital and New York-based Town Lane acquired the building from New York-based Epic Investment Partners in October 2025 for about $75.8 million. Trinity Capital originally developed the tower, which was delivered in 2009.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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