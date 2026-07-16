Suspect arrested in I-485 road rage shooting

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested the man accused of shooting a stranger in the head during a road rage incident in west Charlotte.

On Monday, police charged 23-year-old Dailyn Young with two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened on June 7, as the cars were driving down Interstate 485 near Arrowood Road. One shot hit Parish Killian in the head. He was passenger in a car with his son.

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Killian survived and is still in recovery.

Police say they stopped Young while he was still in the stolen car.

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