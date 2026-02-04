21-year-old arrested for possessing videos of a minor

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Daniel Austin Royle

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, on Jan. 21, Daniel Austin Royle came to the Rock Hill Law Center reporting he possessed child pornography on his phone.

An investigation revealed Royle had 10 videos on his phone depicting a minor under the age of 18 engaging in sexual activity. These videos resulted in charges against Royle.

Royle was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held at the Rock Hill jail.

VIDEO: Former 2nd-grade teacher arrested for distributing obscene material to minors

Former 2nd-grade teacher arrested for distributing obscene material to minors

©2026 Cox Media Group