Burke County teacher arrested for distributing obscene material to minors

VALDESE, N.C. — Michael Daigler, a 62-year-old teacher at Burke County Public Schools, was arrested in Caldwell County on charges of disseminating obscene material to a minor under the age of 16, the Valdese Police Department announced on Tuesday.

The Valdese Police Department received notifications from parents in the Valdese community in November 2025 about the alleged dissemination of obscene materials to minors involving Daigler. Following this report, the police department reached out to the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and initiated a joint investigation.

After executing a search warrant at Daigler’s home, he was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and charged with disseminating obscene material to a minor.

BCPS is cooperating with the investigation.

Daigler has been with BCPS since March 11, 2015, with his last assignment as a teacher at Valdese Elementary School under a 10-month contract, district officials said.

BCPS officials said they suspended Daigler with pay pending investigation on Nov. 17, 2025. The district later suspended him without pay on Dec. 17, 2025. His salary before suspension without pay was $5,116 per month

Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan recommended Daigler for termination, which will go before the Burke County Board of Education at its next regular meeting on Jan. 26.

“Our priority is the wellbeing and safety of our students, and we are prepared to provide support for students and staff as needed,” Swan said. “We have conducted our own internal investigation into this matter and continue to fully support law enforcement in their investigation.”

Daigler was processed at the Burke County Magistrate’s Office before being placed in the custody of the Burke County Jail under a secure bond of $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released at this time.

