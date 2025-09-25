2,500 new homes, apartments planned across Charlotte over next five years

CHARLOTTE — Twenty-five hundred new homes, apartments, and townhomes are expected in the Charlotte area over the next five years.

Centre South is expected to break ground next year on three hundred apartments on South Boulevard near South Caldwell Street. Sixty-six of those units will be affordable housing.

Nearly three hundred apartments will be available at Broadstone West End near Ashley Park and Westover Hills, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Tri Pointe Homes will be building two townhome communities in the Ballantyne area. The developer said it will be building twelve total in our area by the end of the year.

