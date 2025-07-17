Evictions surge in Mecklenburg County, prompting urgent calls for housing support

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is facing a housing crisis, with eviction filings reaching the highest levels in North Carolina, according to County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell.

Eviction filings in Mecklenburg County increased by 37% in the last fiscal year, putting nearly 13,000 additional households at risk of losing their homes.

In 2024, the number of eviction cases doubled from 2020, with 46,026 cases filed and 29,716 granted.

“What we’re seeing is an increase in evictions,” said Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell. “When you get that on your record, it’s really devastating in the immediate, but it’s also devastating in the future for your record for trying to get out of the cycle of poverty and debt.”

Hannah Guerrier from Legal Aid highlighted that many people are facing eviction for the first time, and some are experiencing multiple evictions.

“In my 10 years with legal aid, I’ve not seen it this bad. I’ve not seen eviction numbers this high,” Guerrier said.

The lack of affordable housing is a key factor driving the high eviction numbers.

“The cost of living has gone up, and minimum wage and salaries generally have not kept pace at all,” Guerrier explained.

Commissioner Rodriguez-McDowell emphasized the need for more resources to address the crisis, stating, “It is literally a disaster. And so, we need help at so many levels. We need nonprofit help. They’re struggling too. We need state and federal. We need everyone to be involved in the solutions.”

The county has created a new position focused on affordable housing and community building, aiming to assess current efforts and improve strategies to tackle the issue.

As Mecklenburg County grapples with rising eviction rates, local officials and organizations are calling for increased support and resources to address the housing crisis.

The creation of a new position dedicated to affordable housing reflects the county’s commitment to finding solutions.

