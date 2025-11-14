Charlotte apartment fire displaces 16, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE — A fire broke out at an apartment building in southeast Charlotte Thursday night.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 8100 block of Woodscape Drive just before 7:30 p.m.

Initial crews declared it a working fire after observing smoke.

Multiple fire units were dispatched to the scene, and a second alarm was requested due to the building’s size and the number of residents involved.

Firefighters assisted in evacuating residents and rescued one pet from the building.

The building, which contains sixteen apartment units, had one vacant unit at the time of the fire. As a result, fifteen adults and one child have been displaced.

The American Red Cross is currently on the scene, collaborating with Charlotte Fire to provide temporary accommodations for those affected by the fire.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control just before 9 p.m.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries to either civilians or firefighters.

However, the building suffered extensive damage, particularly to the roof, as a result of the fire.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force is actively working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

