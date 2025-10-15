Crews respond to two-alarm fire in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night.

Around 8:22 p.m., Charlotte Fire responded to reports of a fire in the 7200 block of Mt. Holly Road.

The fire broke out at a facility containing diesel automotive equipment, prompting a second alarm at 8:33 p.m. Firefighters acted swiftly to prevent the fire from spreading to these materials.

All employees were able to evacuate safely, and no injuries have been reported. Firefighters utilized both internal and aerial strategies to bring the fire under control by 9:17 p.m. No hazardous materials were released during the incident, and there is no threat to public health. The Environmental Protection Agency is en route to ensure there are no runoff or environmental concerns.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

