3 killed in shooting at house in central NC

PROSPECT HILL, N.C. — Three people were killed and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Caswell County, which is in central North Carolina, ABC affiliate WTVD in Raleigh reported.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 8 a.m. to a home at 352 Brooks Road in the Prospect Hill community.

When deputies arrived, they found four adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities said three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth person was taken to Duke University Hospital for treatment.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, officials said all four victims are adults and members of the same family.

Authorities also confirmed the suspected shooter is dead.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and several local emergency agencies.

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