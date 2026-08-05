Mooresville police officer arrested for misusing Flock camera

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department officer has been arrested and charged for allegedly misusing a Flock camera, Channel 9 learned on Wednesday.

According to warrants obtained by Channel 9, 36-year-old Elizabeth Anne Snowman is facing a charge of accessing computers or artifice to defraud. The warrant says Snowman used a Flock camera database “to access information regarding an individual’s vehicle for purpose other than official law enforcement duties.”

Police said the incident happened on Wednesday.

The Mooresville Police Department announced Wednesday morning it will hold a press conference to address the arrest.

We’re also working on getting more details about why Snowman was accessing the Flock database.

Snowman was booked into the Iredell County Jail on Wednesday and held on a $5,000 secured bond. A mugshot wasn’t immediately made available.

This is the second officer in the Charlotte area arrested in a week in connection with misusing Flock cameras. We reported on July 29 when 25-year-old Seth Elliott with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was arrested and charged with accessing the database.

According to a release from the department, the press conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Mooresville Police Department headquarters along Charlotte Highway.

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