31-year-old woman reported missing in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a 31-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Family members said they haven’t spoken to Brandi Louise Asbury since Monday after she called her mother asking for help.

They said Asbury has been staying on the 200 block of Macgregor Road for the past few months.

Police said while it is unknown what Asbury was last seen wearing, she typically wears baggy shirts. She also has a sparrow tattoo on her left collarbone.

Anyone with information about Asbury’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-866-6702.

