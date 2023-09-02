Advocates say there is lack of uniform reporting requirements for missing person cases

CHARLOTTE — The community released balloons Friday night in honor of Allisha Watts, the woman whose body was found last week in Montgomery County after she was reported missing in July.

Her boyfriend, James Dunmore, was charged with her murder.

The nonprofit Stand Up for Women, Inc. hosted the vigil at Northlake Mall, which is one of the last places she was seen alive.

“A phenomenal entrepreneur,” said Dearest Price, the organizer of the vigil. “A phenomenal friend. A phenomenal sister.”

Last week’s discovery crushed the hopes that the 39-year-old woman would be found alive.

Volunteers searched for Watts, including Elise Zwatteri.

“We met a lot of great people,” Zwatteri said. “A lot of people were interested in knowing her story and helping us. And the unity was phenomenal. The community is still driving to seek justice for Allisha.”

Watt’s sister, Tammy, was at the vigil to thank the community.

“We would like to thank each and everyone for praying, searching, and advocating for my sister,” Tammy said. “We would also like to formally thank law enforcement for all districts who played a part in locating my sister.”

Part of the reason for the gathering was to call attention to the lack of uniform reporting requirements for missing persons. They would like all agencies across the county to go national within days not weeks.

“Right now, we really need national attention to what’s going on with missing persons,” Price said.

The vigil ended with the release of green balloons, Watts’ favorite color.

“Allisha, we will never give up on you,” her sister said. “We will always and forever keep your name alive for Allisha.”

Dunmare remains in jail without bond.

