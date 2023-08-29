3rd suspect in Hickory homicide arrested in Charlotte

HICKORY, N.C. — A third suspect is facing murder charges in a deadly double shooting that happened on Nov. 5, 2022, on Highland Avenue in Hickory police said.

A 2021 Kia Forte was off the roadway and two people in it were shot.

The passenger, Khalil Rhynhart, 20, died at the scene.

The driver, Eric Rhynhart, 42, was taken to a hospital and was stable after the shooting.

On Thursday, U.S. Marshals apprehended Jalen Tremain Crowell in Charlotte. He was charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder. Crowell was put into the Catawba County Jail under no bond.

Jakeis Harris (L), Trevin Ali Brown (M), Jalen Crowell (R)

On Nov. 17, 2022, Trevin Ali Brown, 24, was arrested and charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder.

On Dec. 2, Jakeis Zamier Harris, 18, was arrested and charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Brown and Harris were not given bond when they were put into jail.

VIDEO: 1 arrested, 2 wanted for murder after shooting into car in Hickory

1 arrested, 2 wanted for murder after shooting into car in Hickory













©2023 Cox Media Group