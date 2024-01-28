5-year-old rapper from Salisbury performs at Charlotte music festival

CHARLOTTE — A young Salisbury rapper stepped off the national stage and onto the Knight Theater stage on Saturday when she performed at the Black Notes Project indoor music festival.

Savannah “VanVan” McConnaughey is five years old, has released several songs, and has performed for Queen Latifah at the Kennedy Center.

On Saturday, before she went on stage, she shared her tip for not getting nervous in front of a global crowd.

“I just smile to myself and say to myself in my mind that I can do this, I believe in myself,” VanVan said.

She’s amassed more than 360,000 followers on Instagram

VanVan’s stardom has taken her to ABC’s Tamron Hall Show and to New Orleans where she performed at the Essence Music Festival in 2023.

