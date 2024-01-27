Local

Local high school rock band to perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A local high school rock band is hitting the road, according to the Mooresville Tribune.

The Band Henna is set to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio for their annual High School Rock Off next month.

The band is made up of four Charlotte area high school students, according to the Mooresville Tribune.

They are the only group representing Charlotte, as well as North Carolina.

