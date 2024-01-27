Local high school rock band to perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE — A local high school rock band is hitting the road, according to the Mooresville Tribune.

The Band Henna is set to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio for their annual High School Rock Off next month.

The band is made up of four Charlotte area high school students, according to the Mooresville Tribune.

They are the only group representing Charlotte, as well as North Carolina.

VIDEO: ‘Really big deal’: Lake Norman HS marching band prepares to perform in London

‘Really big deal’: Lake Norman HS marching band prepares to perform in London

©2024 Cox Media Group