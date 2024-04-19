515 days after Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance, her stepfather pleads not guilty

CHARLOTTE — Nearly a year and a half since anyone has seen Madalina Cojocari, her stepfather appeared in court to defend himself in Mecklenburg County on Friday morning.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno was the only reporter at the courthouse as Christopher Palmiter walked out in his first public appearance in months.

Palmiter pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of failure to report a child who has disappeared.

Flanked by a bodyguard and attorney during his walk from the courthouse doors to this car, Palmiter faced questioning from Bruno who demanded answers about Madalina’s whereabouts.

“Your daughter has been missing for months are you worried about her? What do you have to say to all the people following this case? Why nothing to say, your daughter is missing?” Bruno asked as he walked next to Palmiter.

Palmiter was in court on Friday because of a change in paperwork that forced him before a judge for another arraignent.

His attorney refused to give a comment to Channel 9.

A jury trial has been set for Palmiter next month. Madalina’s mother and Palmiter’s wife, Daina Cojocari, will also be arraigned again, but that date hasn’t been set.

