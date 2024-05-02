Man accused of shooting, killing Charlotte city bus driver pleads guilty

CHARLOTTE — A man accused of shooting and killing a city bus driver in 2022 pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Darian Dru Thavychith was charged with murder for the death of Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver Ethan Rivera. Police said Rivera was on the job Feb. 11, 2022 when he was shot and killed in Uptown Charlotte.

#Breaking: Thavychith pleads guilty to second degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, in the death of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera. pic.twitter.com/4sVU8G4B14 — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 2, 2024

Police said that Thavychith and Rivera got into an argument that night and the 22-year-old fired a shot into Rivera’s bus.

In court Thursday, Thavychith pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Thavychith faces a maximum sentence of 57 years in prison for those felonies. As part of the plea deal, he was sentenced to 157 to 201 months (about 13 to 17 years) for second-degree murder and 64 to 89 months (about five to seven and a half years) for other charge.

So, Thavychith will face a max sentence of 16.75 years in prison.



He will get time served already that will go towards that sentence. @wsoctv — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 2, 2024

The sentences will be served concurrently.

Thavychith will get credit for time served already that will go towards that sentence.

‘I hope he rots’

Ethan Rivera’s mother, Sylvia, addressed the court Thursday. She brought a framed photo of her son to show the judge and, at one point, she showed it to Thavychith. She pointed to the photo while telling him he took her son away.

“I hope he rots,” she said, looking at Thavychith.

“He took my first born,” she told the judge.



She says the sentence isn’t enough. She told the judge that Thavychith will be able to get out and have a family one day. Her son won’t have that. She explained how two kids don’t have their father any longer. That it’s unfair. — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 2, 2024

“He took my firstborn,” she told the judge.

Sylvia said Thavychith’s sentence wasn’t enough. She told the judge Thavychith will be able to get out and have a family one day, but her son will never have that.

She said Rivera’s two children are left without a father, and that’s unfair.

Thavychith said he takes full responsibility.

“I apologize for everything I put you guys through. I wish this situation never happened,” he said to Rivera’s family. “I have you guys in my prayers as well.”

To that, Rivera’s mom said, “there’s no forgiving.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Suspect denied bond in shooting death of CATS bus driver in Uptown Charlotte)

Suspect denied bond in shooting death of CATS bus driver in Uptown Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group