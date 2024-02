ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A 71-year-old man on a moped was hit and killed Wednesday afternoon in Rowan County, troopers said.

The moped was making a turn when a Toyota Corolla hit it on U.S. Highway 52 near Gold Park Road close to Salisbury.

The Toyota didn’t slow down and collided with the moped, troopers said.

The driver of the moped, Eddie Trexler, died.

The driver of the Toyota was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

