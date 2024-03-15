9 Investigates ‘The Rescued’: Teen saved from human trafficking

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An undercover sting in Rowan County led to the rescue of a 16-year-old girl being forced to sell herself for sex.

Only Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz was with those undercover detectives every step of the way, spending hours with them that included late nights and several days.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies said their undercover operation investigated human trafficking and prostitution in Salisbury. They said on Wednesday, they found a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Charlotte after running away from home.

The goal of the operation was to look into sex trafficking and help anyone in danger, but deputies had no idea they would come across this.

The girl told deputies she met a 33-year-old man who took her in and took advantage of her before trafficking her, forcing her into the sex trade.

The suspect is a convicted felon on parole.

Goetz was undercover with detectives Wednesday night when the teen arrived by rideshare at a Salisbury hotel, where the man had set up an appointment for her to be paid $250 for sex.

Detectives made sure the teen was safe, took her to get help, and contacted her family. Then, they turned their focus to the man accused of putting her in this position to begin with.

The girl involved is just one of hundreds every year who are trafficked in our community. The latest human trafficking statistics rank North Carolina ninth in the U.S. for reported cases.

