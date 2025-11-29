9 sent to hospital following south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Nine people were sent to a hospital after a crash in south Charlotte, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene on Interstate 485 near the Pineville-Matthews Road exit before 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

Eight people were sent to a hospital with minor injuries. One was sent to a hospital with serious injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

