Action 9 to host free ‘Ask a Debt Expert’ event on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE — Action nine attorney Jason Stoogenke is hosting a live event called “Ask a Debt Expert” this Wednesday to help viewers manage financial debt. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the WSOC-TV website and news app

The session features experts from Money Management International, a nonprofit organization that provides financial counseling. The event is designed to offer free and confidential assistance to individuals who are struggling to get out of debt.

To access the event, users can visit the WSOC-TV website or open the news app on Wednesday afternoon.

A link will be prominently displayed on the home screen to connect participants directly with financial counselors.

The platform is designed to facilitate private conversations about personal financial struggles and potential solutions.

The counseling sessions are provided at no cost to the public.

Participants can discuss their specific debt situations and explore various methods for regaining financial control in a confidential environment.

The initiative aims to provide direct assistance to viewers who have contacted the station regarding their struggles to move out of the red.

Naomi Peden of Money Management International will be among the experts providing guidance during the two-hour event. Peden emphasized that the sessions are designed to help individuals understand their current standing and future possibilities.

“I say take a deep breath. We’re going to get through it together,” Peden said. “And we’re going to go over all of your options to help you understand here’s where you are, but here’s where you can be.”

The “Ask a Debt Expert” session is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Wednesday. The link will remain active on the WSOC-TV home screen throughout the duration of the event.

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