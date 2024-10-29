After loss in Orlando, Charlotte heads to must-win match

ORLANDO, Fla. — Charlotte FC is facing a must-win Friday scenario after falling Sunday to Orlando City in round one of the MLS Cup playoffs.

After the match, head coach Dean Smith said the club was disappointed but still very much in the series.

“Well, we are. Orlando would feel exactly the same if they had lost tonight,” Smith said, adding, “The only problem in this result for us is that if we get the win as we want to do on Friday, we’ll have to come back here a week later.”

“It’s frustrating but, it could be over three games,” said midfielder Ashley Westwood. “They used their home advantage. It’s time for us to use ours on Friday. It’s a completely different game at the Bank.”

Charlotte FC is back home Friday night for the decisive game two. If they win, they’ll tie the series, forcing a third match in Orlando.

