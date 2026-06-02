AI could help patients identify skin reactions using phone photos

Between sun, heat, and humidity, skin problems can develop quickly this time of year — but figuring out the cause often requires multiple trips to the dermatologist.

Now, the Mayo Clinic is testing whether AI could simplify that process by analyzing skin photos taken at home.

Dermatologist Dr. Alison Bruce and her team in Florida are studying whether artificial intelligence can accurately read images of skin reactions and help determine what’s causing them.

To train the system, researchers fed it 28,000 images collected through Mayo’s network, then compared the AI’s interpretations to those of real dermatologists.

Dr. Bruce said the results were promising.

She also emphasized the importance of training the AI to recognize reactions across all skin tones, noting that the same rash can look very different on darker or lighter skin.

During the trial phase, participants still came into the clinic. But the long‑term goal is to let patients take photos at home and have AI assist with the initial interpretation, potentially reducing the number of in‑person visits needed.

Trial participant Guillermo Pradieu believes AI could help if people view it as a tool that supports, rather than replaces, medical care.

Dr. Bruce agrees, saying the hope is to “reduce the burden on patients” by letting AI handle some of the early analysis before a provider steps in.

Researchers are now working to train the system to account for different phone cameras and lighting conditions.

Long‑term plans include developing a patient‑friendly patch kit, creating a secure cloud system and eventually seeking FDA clearance.

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