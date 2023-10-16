Albemarle to decide if drags shows should be defined as adult cabarets

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — LGBTQ social issues will once again be the focus of the Albemarle City Council meeting Monday.

The city council will decide whether to define drag shows as adult cabarets, which would classify drag shows as a sexually oriented activity.

The council had unanimously voted against this change just last month.

During an August meeting that covered the same topic, a few Albemarle city officials apparently uttered offensive hate speech while on a hot mic. Two members of Albemarle’s Planning and Zoning Board, Joey Gathings and Dean Speight, Sr., resigned afterward.

Monday’s meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Albemarle City Hall.

