Chancellor Lee Adams turns 26

CHARLOTTE — Sunday was a special day for a young man who has captured Charlotte’s heart.

Chancellor Lee Adams turned 26.

Channel 9’s Erica Bryant caught up with Chancellor Lee and his grandmother Saundra Adams on Zoom to wish him a happy birthday.

“We’re still living in the flow, in the favor of God, and Lee is still in his smile ministry. Just going out, being a blessing in the community.” Saundra said. “We’re still doing some of the things he loves, like horseback riding and bowling, and he’s really enjoying his church activities with the men at Mount Olive Church and singing in the choir. And we’re still doing a bit of traveling and learning through travel.”

Chancellor Lee Adams

We’ve followed Chancellor Lee’s story over the years.

He was born with cerebral palsy after being deprived of oxygen before he was delivered. During pregnancy, his mother Cherica, was shot during a murder plot orchestrated by his biological father, former Carolina Panther Rae Carruth.

Cherica Adams died and her mother, Saundra, has raised Chancellor Lee.

Carruth served nearly two decades in prison, but has since been released.

We asked Saundra if Carruth has reunited with his son.

“No, we haven’t had any communication with Ray, but it’s still open. I have left a phone number through some other sources that we know. And you know, I feel like, in his timing, he will come around, and we’re definitely open to that,” said Saundra.

“We want our story to be an inspiration, and our message is a message of forgiveness, because without forgiveness, it’s hard to live a fulfilled life,” she said.

They both send a big thank you to everyone who’s prayed for them over the years.

WATCH: Former Channel 9 anchor Cullen Ferguson has died

Former Channel 9 anchor Cullen Ferguson has died

©2025 Cox Media Group