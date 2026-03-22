‘Always comes around’: Community rallies to help woman with kidney disease find living donor

Community members and a local church in Union County joined forces Saturday to assist in the search for a living kidney donor for a local mother.

Cierra Threatt is currently battling stage 5 chronic kidney disease.

The effort is a continuation of support for Threatt. Crisis Assistance of Union County has been providing her with financial aid throughout her battle.

Saturday, a community resource and a local church partnered to coordinate the search for a compatible donor. Threatt and her parents are urging the public to undergo medical screening, saying that the results can assist more than one person waiting for a transplant.

Threatt said her primary motivation for finding a donor is her family.

“I have a five-year-old daughter, and I just want to be here to watch her grow older and just live a healthy and fun life with her,” Threatt said.

Beyond seeking a direct match, Threatt suggested that potential donors consider the National Kidney Registry’s kidney donation swap program. This system allows a donor to provide a kidney to a recipient in exchange for a compatible organ for their own friend or family member.

Threatt emphasized that even if a donor is not a match for a specific person, their contribution still has value within the medical registry.

“You may not help the one that you want to help, but you can help someone, and it can always come around,” she said.

Click here to help Cierra and start the screening process to see if you’re a match.

WATCH: Organization helps Union County mother battling kidney disease keep home

Organization helps Union County mother battling kidney disease keep home

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