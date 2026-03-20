Monroe church hosts event to find kidney donor for Union County mom

MONROE, N.C. — A church in Monroe is trying to help a Union County mom, who is a school bus driver, find a living kidney donor.

Cierra Threatt has Stage 5 chronic kidney disease and is getting ready to start dialysis. Channel 9’s Gina Esposito first met Threatt last year at Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry. The organization had paid her rent, which helped reduce her stress as she focused on her health.

Cierra Threatt: Find a living donor

Threatt’s church, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, is hosting an event in her honor on Saturday. March is National Kidney Awareness Month, and attendees are asked to wear green. Lunch will be served, and people can learn about how to be a living kidney donor. The event runs from noon until 3 p.m. at Fire Station 4 at 3907 Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe.

Click here to help Cierra and start the screening process to see if you’re a match.

VIDEO: Organization helps Union County mother battling kidney disease keep home

Organization helps Union County mother battling kidney disease keep home

©2026 Cox Media Group