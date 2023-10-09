Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old last seen in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl reported missing in North Carolina Monday.

According to the Durham Police Department, Paisley Grayson was last seen on Angier Avenue in Durham.

Paisley is believed to be with Mitchell Grayson. Investigators did not say how the two know each other.

Paisley is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She has orange hair and blue eyes and was wearing white jean shorts and a plain white t-shirt.

Mitchell Grayson, 37, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was seen wearing a gray hoodie and black work pants. He has tattoos on his leg, back, chest and both arms.

Police believe the pair left Angier Avenue in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro van with North Carolina plate HFS7433. It’s believed to have writing on the back that reads “take a picture it will last longer.”

They could be headed to Moravian Falls in Wilkes County or to South Carolina.

Anyone who has spotted Paisley or Mitchell Grayson is asked to call the Durham Police Department immediately at 919-560-4434, call 911, or call *HP.

(WATCH BELOW: Toddler safe after dad reported her missing; mom taken into custody in Meck County)

Toddler safe after dad reported her missing; mom taken into custody in Meck County

©2023 Cox Media Group