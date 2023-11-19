Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered baby taken from Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. — An Amber Alert was sent out for an endangered 11-month-old baby taken from Mebane, North Carolina on Sunday.

Officers with the Mebane Police Department (MPD) are looking for Deonte Tayborn, a two-foot-tall male, weighing about 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with clouds.

Officials believe Tayborn is with his father, Deonte Taborn, and think he is in danger. Taborn is described as a 30-year-old, six-foot-tall, Black man weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a denim outfit.

Police say the one-month-old was taken from an apartment on West Washington Street and believe his father is heading to Person County.

Taborn is driving a black 2014 Audi A4 with a North Carolina tag reading: RDV-1184.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD or 911.

(WATCH BELOW: Police ask for public assistance to find missing Concord man)

Police ask for public assistance to find missing Concord man





©2023 Cox Media Group