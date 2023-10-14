Annual Oktoberfest event brings thousands to downtown Hickory

HICKORY — Thousands gathered to attend Hickory’s annual Oktoberfest event in downtown.

The festival started on Friday and will run through Sunday afternoon. It is held on the second weekend in October every year.

The event had food vendors, arts and crafts tents, live music on multiple stages, and two beer gardens. Families with young children could also enjoy the ‘kids fest’ area.

For more information on the event, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Opa! Yiasou Greek Festival returns for 45th year)

Opa! Yiasou Greek Festival returns for 45th year

©2023 Cox Media Group