Anonymous tip leads to arrest of suspected drug dealer

CHARLOTTE — CMPD says a community tip helped them bust a suspected drug dealer in southwest Charlotte.

Officers found two guns, over $6,000 in cash, marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone pills, THC vape cartridges and various drug paraphernalia in an apartment off Yancey Road.

25-year-old Pierce Cerda is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell or distribute marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

