Multi-state crystal meth operation found in Gastonia, key figures arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. — A major joint investigation named ‘Operation Ice-breaker’ has successfully dismantled a multi-state crystal methamphetamine trafficking operation, spanning from Dallas, Texas, to Gastonia, North Carolina.

The operation led to the seizure of 44 kilograms of crystal meth, valued at approximately $2.6 million, and resulted in multiple arrests.

The investigation, which began in November 2025, involved the Gastonia Police Department, Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, and Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance conducted at the residence of Rickie Shane Hooper revealed connections to Javier Luviano-Navarro, identified as a key figure in the drug trafficking network.

Investigators observed Rickie Shane Hooper meeting with Javier Luviano-Navarro, leading to the discovery of a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine received from Luviano.

Further investigation tracked Luviano to a residence in Cleveland County and a storage unit in Gastonia, where additional drugs were seized.

On Dec. 4, Luviano was stopped by the Gastonia Police Department Street Crimes Unit, resulting in the discovery of cocaine and keys to a previously searched storage unit.

Simultaneously, Cleveland County investigators found Eusebio Bustos-Osorio in a vehicle linked to Luviano, where 25 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine were seized.

Javier Luviano-Navarro faces four counts of trafficking crystal methamphetamine in Gaston County.

Eusebio Bustos-Osorio faces charges of trafficking and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine in Cleveland County.

Charges for Rickie Shane Hooper are pending as the investigation remains active.

