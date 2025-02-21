App State to retire Darryl Robinson’s jersey for historic basketball honor

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University will retire Darryl Robinson’s jersey this weekend, marking the first time a men’s basketball jersey has been retired by the program.

Robinson, who wore No. 10, was App State’s leading scorer for three consecutive years and played a pivotal role in leading the Mountaineers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

Darryl Robinson (Courtest App State Athletics)

“To have a jersey in the rafters even after I’m gone, my grandkids, their kids can go up there. That’s pretty overwhelming,” said Darryl Robinson.

During his four years at App State, Robinson amassed over 1,600 points, 408 rebounds, and 220 assists. He led the team to consecutive conference championships and was the first Mountaineer named tournament MVP. Robinson was also the highest NBA draft pick in App State’s history, being selected in the fourth round in 1979.

The jersey retirement ceremony will take place during halftime of App State’s final home game against Marshall on Saturday.

