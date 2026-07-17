Appeal filed in Shanquella Robinson family’s civil lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — The woman accused of attacking Shanquella Robinson before her death in a viral video is appealing a judge’s decision.

Channel 9 reported last month that Judge Matt Osman rejected E’mani Green’s attempts to dismiss the Robinson family’s civil lawsuit.

Green claimed she wasn’t served the lawsuit properly. She is now asking the North Carolina Court of Appeals to weigh in.

After Robinson’s death, Green changed her name.

She used to go by Daejhanae Jackson.

Robinson died in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in October 2022.

While her travel companions initially claimed she died of alcohol poisoning, an autopsy in Mexico ruled her cause of death as a broken neck and severe spinal cord injuries after a video surfaced showing her being violently beaten.

©2026 Cox Media Group