April Simpkins publishes daughter Cheslie Kryst’s posthumous book

CHARLOTTE — The mother of Cheslie Kryst met with people in Charlotte Thursday and talked about her late daughter’s memoir, “By the Time You Read This: The Space Between Cheslie’s Smile and Mental Illness.”

Kryst, who was Miss USA 2019, died by suicide in 2022.

Kryst completed her memoir before her death.

It was her wish that her mom, April Simpkins, would publish it after her death.

Simpkins completed the second half of the book.

In it, Kryst recalled a day in college when a classmate defended her against a demeaning comment from her professor.

Kryst said she was embarrassed, and the classmate’s defense prolonged that.

In the first part of the book, Kryst wrote about her biggest achievements as well as personal challenges, including her battle with imposter syndrome.

Simpkins wrote in the second part about reflections on her grief.

The Cheslie Kryst Foundation is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to provide the community with resources.

