Arrest made in connection with Cabarrus County deadly shooting

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after a 76-year-old man was killed in the driveway of his home on Friday.

The victim, identified as Ralph Eudy, was discovered by deputies at Emanuel Road in Rockwell, following a 911 call. He was suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services confirmed Eudy’s death at the scene.

Investigators arrested Nathaniel Lee Lynn in Salisbury on Saturday. He was booked into the Cabarrus County Detention Center around 4:30 a.m.

He was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

No additional details have been made available.

