Deputies investigate deadly shooting, search for victim’s stolen truck

ROCKWELL, N.C. — A 76-year-old man was found dead from gunshot wounds in the driveway of a home on Emanuel Road in Rockwell on Friday morning, the Cabarrus County sheriff stated in a news release.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Ralph Eudy, who was found dead at the scene.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Eudy’s missing vehicle, a 2012 white Chevrolet Colorado with North Carolina license plate ZV9249. It has a noticable stain on the tailgate.

Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing truck after Rockwell death

Deputies responded to a 911 call at approximately 9:48 am reporting a deceased person at the location.

Upon arrival, they discovered Eudy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

In addition to the missing Chevrolet Colorado, a silver 4-door vehicle, possibly a Dodge Intrepid, was reportedly seen in the area around the time of the incident. The sheriff’s office has stated that the connection of this vehicle to the crime is uncertain, but they would like to speak with the driver to determine if they have any information that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the missing truck or the silver Dodge vehicle is urged to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

You can remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 704-932-7463 (704-93CRIME) or by texting information to 274637 (CRIMES). You may also contact our non-emergency Communications Division at 704-920-3000 (option #1). For emergencies, call 911.

VIDEO: Man shot during attempted robbery in Cabarrus County, deputies say