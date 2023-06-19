Arrest made in deadly shooting at Fusion Lounge in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Jerome Laricky Planter, 32, was arrested Monday and charged in the deadly shooting that happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday at the Fusion Lounge off East Independence Boulevard in southeast Charlotte, police said.

La”nard Gaddy, 33, died in the shooting and three others were injured.

Planter is in the Mecklenburg County Jail and was charged with murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

