Arrest made in Fort Mill bank robbery

FORT MILL, S.C. — Police arrested someone in a Fort Mill bank robbery case.

On Sept. 29, just before 4:30 p.m., police were called to the First Citizens Bank on Highway 160 West.

Employees said a man handed them a note demanding money. After receiving an unspecified amount, the man walked away from the bank.

Fort Mill police said on Thursday, they arrested 23-year-old Anthony Nathaniel Drayton in the town of Simpsonville.

Drayton was taken to the York County jail. He’s charged with use of intimidation to steal money from a bank.

No further information was released.

