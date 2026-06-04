Fort Mill neighbors shocked as suspect in Maryland shooting found dead

FORT MILL, S.C. — Two sisters living at a Fort Mill apartment complex say they were stunned to learn that a neighbor was connected to a shooting investigation more than 400 miles away in Maryland.

Sophie and Madison Bertorelli shared with Channel 9 the email they received Tuesday evening from Bromley Village Apartments, alerting residents to police activity at one of the buildings.

The message described the situation as an “isolated incident” and said there was no danger to the community.

The York County Coroner later confirmed that 30‑year‑old Dante Morris was found dead inside the complex from a self‑inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say Morris was the suspect in an early‑morning shooting Tuesday in Upper Marlboro, where a woman was shot multiple times in her driveway.

Investigators believe Morris then drove roughly 400 miles back to Fort Mill, where he was later found dead.

Residents told Channel 9 they didn’t hear anything unusual coming from the building and were shocked to learn what had happened.

Police say Morris and the victim had previously been in a relationship. The woman is fighting to survive her injuries.

Multiple agencies assisted Maryland authorities in the investigation, including the York County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, crisis negotiators, the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, and several local partners.

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