Arrests made after dead horse found along Chesterfield County road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two Chesterfield County men have been arrested following an investigation into a deceased horse that was found along Harden Swamp Road in the Cheraw area over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, investigators identified the suspects after receiving tips from community members.

Lorenzo Moore Jr. was charged with improper disposal of a dead animal, littering exceeding 500 pounds, and animal cruelty, while Eddie Wayne Johnson was charged with improper disposal of a dead animal and littering.

Lorenzo Moore Jr. and Eddie Wayne Johnson

Authorities say the public played a critical role in helping solve the case, and Sheriff Cambo Streater praised residents who came forward with information.

The sheriff said the agency remains committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting animal cruelty cases.

Officials noted the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges or arrests are possible.

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