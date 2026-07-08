Greenville woman charged with murder in connection with east Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — Detectives say another suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a homicide that happened last month in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 28-year-old Alexis Stokes was arrested in Greenville, South Carolina, and charged with murder, burglary, felony conspiracy, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Stokes was arrested after the death of 30-year-old Samuel Jerome Lomax Jr. on June 14.

Lomax was found dead at a home off Hickory Grove Road, and detectives believe Lomax was trying to “make entry” into the home when he was shot.

Another suspect, 23-year-old Ishmail Ezell, was arrested last week, CMPD said.

Ezell was also arrested in Greenville County, and he’s facing charges of murder, attempted murder, burglary, kidnapping, conspiracy, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Stokes is expected to be extradited back to Mecklenburg County

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