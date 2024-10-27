Arson suspect arrested after early morning fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officials say one person is in custody after intentionally setting a fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and left four people displaced.

Charlotte Fire officials say that they were called out to the 7000 block of Somerset Springs Drive Sunday morning around 5:40 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Fire crews say they saw heavy smoke and flames upon arrival.

Charlotte Fire says that with the fire spreading, more crews were called out at 5:48 a.m.

Officials say that they controlled the fire by 6:00 a.m. and have determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Members of the Charlotte Fire Investigation task force say that following their investigation an unnamed suspect was taken into custody.

The department also says that the suspect who was injured was treated following the arrest.

Officials tell Channel 9 that no firefighters were injured during this fire.

Charlotte Fire also says that four residents were displaced by the Red Cross due to this fire and that the estimated property losses exceed $345,000.

Charlotte Fire says that this fire remains under investigation.

