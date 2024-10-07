9 Investigates: Studying the SouthPark fire; what happened and what’s next?

CHARLOTTE — When it comes to fire, seconds make a world of difference. Nothing proves this more than the SouthPark fire.

CFD Chief Reginald Johnson sat down with Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Bruno after Bruno obtained CFD’s After Action Report on the five-alarm SouthPark Fire. The findings are being presented to Charlotte City Council right now.

The SouthPark fire on May 18, 2023 was one of the darkest days in Charlotte history. The five alarm fire at the Modera SouthPark site killed two workers, Reuben Holmes and Demonte Sherrill.

The lengthy independent report ordered by Chief Reginald Johnson and obtained by Channel 9 outlines what happened and what needs to change as a result.

Starting at 5 pm, Bruno is questioning the fire chief and breaking down what happened and what’s next for the department.

